Liberia: NaFAA Takes Free Yamaha Engines, Fishing Nets Distribution to Southeastern Liberia

Monrovia — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has disclosed the free distribution of Japanese Yamaha outboard engines and thread nets to fishermen in Southeastern Liberia through their respective Fisheries Cooperatives.

The four counties to benefit from the distribution of the fishing gears are Maryland, Grand Kru, Sinoe and River Cess.

The exercise in the southeast follows the climax of distribution in other coastal counties including Montserrado, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa and Margibi.

The engines were donated to the Liberian government through NaFAA by the Japanese government, while the nets are as a result of a grant from the World Bank.

NaFAA's Deputy Director General for Technical Services, Mr. William Y. Boeh will lead a team for the exercise which kicks off next week in Harper City, Maryland County. The consignment is currently being taken to the Southeast.

Hon. Boeh said the distribution in the southeast will begin in Harper city, Maryland County and later proceed to Grand Kru, Sinoe, and River Cess Counties.

Mr. Boeh disclosed that NaFAA's technical team will spend three days in each of the four counties to carry out the distribution exercise.

"The nets and outboard engines will be distributed to fishermen in the southeast through their various fishery Cooperatives organized by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, (NaFAA) with technical assistance from the Cooperative Development Agency, CDA.

In a related development, the national training for the operations and maintenance of the outboard engines will take place from the 30th of May to June 3, 2022.

According to NaFAA's Deputy Director General for Technical Services, the Japanese government is expected to send to the country a team of experts to develop the capacity of fishermen in the effective operations and maintenance of the machines.