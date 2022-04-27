Mauritius: Prime Minister Reiterates Government's Commitment to Ensure Supply of Food Commodities and Petroleum Products

26 April 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

'Government has at heart the welfare of the population and is doing all in its capacity to limit the impact of an increase in prices of food commodities and petroleum products including Domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)', stated the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning, at the National Assembly in reply to a Private Notice Question (PNQ).

The PNQ pertained to the social disturbances which occurred last week in the country and the urgent and immediate actions Government has taken to address the grievances of the population.

The Prime Minister moreover made a strong plea to the citizens to show their sense of responsibility and to guard themselves against demagogues that can disrupt social unity and peace in the country.

He also enumerated several Governmental measures to fight poverty and improve the standard of living of the population particularly the most vulnerable, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Mr Jugnauth underlined that the Ukraine and Russia war has aggravated the increase of commodities on the world market and he attributed the increasing cost of living as a direct result of rising international prices.

Some key Governmental measures introduced are: increase in basic retirement pension to

Rs 9,000; payment of PRB 2021; subsidies on rice, flour and LPG; support to SRM families; subsidy on SC and HSC examination fees; and, introduction of the Wage Assistance Scheme, the Self-Employed Assistance Scheme, and the Self-Employed one-off Grant.

Prime Minister Jugnauth further highlighted that despite the subsequent increase of LPG on the international market, Government has over the years subsidised the price of LPG to protect consumers especially those at the lower rung of the society. He indicated that Government is closely monitoring the prices of different food commodities and petroleum products to ensure continuity of supply and prevent any possible shortage.

He pointed out that following consultations with importers and the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the following measures are underway: review of current price of food items under control and medicines and provision of subsidy for these products; and increase in subsidy on long grain white rice and flour to maintain them at their current price.

Additionally, a Ministerial committee has been set up to look into additional measures to support the population, he announced.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X