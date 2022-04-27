Mauritius: Rwanda's Minister of ICT and Innovation Meets Mauritian Health Minister

press release

The Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation (ICT) of the Republic of Rwanda, Ms Paula Ingabire, met with the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, this morning, in Port Louis. She was accompanied by the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Darsanand Balgobin.

The Rwandan ICT and Innovation Minister is in Mauritius in the context of the Cyber4Dev African Cyber Resilience Conference being held from 25 to 27 April 2022 at Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène. The event is organised in collaboration with Cyber4Dev Team, a programme funded by the European Union, aimed at protecting public and private enterprises across countries in Asia and Africa against cyber threats.

In a statement following the meeting, Minister Jaguptal underlined that discussions focused on the way Mauritius could draw on the example of Rwanda in implementing its e-Health project. He recalled that while the Ministry was working on the introduction of E-health, Rwanda had carried out a digital health transformation strategy.

The Minister also talked of the proposal of Ms Ingabire to hold a video conference, soon, under the guidance of the United Nations Development Programme, to examine the requirements with a view to enabling Mauritius to learn from the experiences of Rwanda regarding the e-Health project. "This initiative can enable Mauritius to take a significant step forward towards the implementation of the e-Health project," affirmed Dr Jagutpal.

As for the Rwandan ICT Minister, she highlighted that both countries wanted to use digital technologies and leverage ICT in the way to transform the health care systems. She explained that Rwanda had made huge investments concerning health care, primarily in infrastructure, and now in systems, citing the use of drones to deliver blood and medical products to rural and remote health care facilities in her country.

Ms Ingabire stated that other topics discussed in the meeting included: the application of artificial intelligence in terms of health care; digitising an end-to-end health care system to offer digital fast health experiences to the population; and a single health record for every citizen, managed and controlled by the individual, which could be acceded by health care providers with consent of the people.

Moreover, the Minister stressed that there would be more collaboration between Rwanda and Mauritius, namely on how to drive e-health initiatives, as well as on empowering local private sectors in both countries to support them in either building solutions or scale into various markets.