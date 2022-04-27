Mauritius: International Certificate in Corruption Risk Management Launched for Better Public Service Delivery

press release

The International Certificate in Corruption Risk Management aiming to advance good public finance management and support the delivery of better public services in Mauritius, was launched, today, at the seat of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in Reduit.

Honorary participants from the ICAC were presented certificates on the occasion.

The Director of the National Audit Office, Mr Charanjivsingh Romooah; the Director-General of ICAC, Dr Navin Beekarry; the Secretary for Public Service, Mr Bojrazsingh Boyramboli; the President of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), Mr Mike Driver; and the International Director of CIPFA, Mr Khalid Hamid were present at the official launch. The Regional Advisor, Anti-Corruption of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Ms Zorana Markovic also intervened virtually.

The training certification programme is a joint collaboration of the ICAC and the CIPFA, supported by the UNODC.

In his keynote address, Mr Romooah, highlighted that it is of vital importance for the public sector entities to implement measures to enhance governance and control in the use of public funds while emphasising that training and educational programmes as well as capacity building and the collaboration among entities such as the ICAC and the National Audit Office are essential tools.

"The fight against financial malpractices requires strong institutions to meet challenges for continued professional development", he said, adding that this certification training programme will help public organisations adopt a preventive approach in addressing risk working of corruption and increasing transparency and accountability.

For his part, Dr Beekarry indicated that the certification programme seeks to address gap between strategic policy making and effective implementation, delivers in-depth skills and knowledge to create an entity-wide corruption risk management framework.

Speaking on ICAC's commitment to fight corruption, he pointed out that the Commission has worked with 140 public bodies in conducting corruption risk assessment as well as the private sector and state-owned to this end. The ICAC is engaged in identifying risks in the procurement environment, he stated. He also spoke of the importance of prevention work to strengthen strategy to combating crime while adding that investigation is a crucial tool which has to be complimented with preventive and educational work.

As for Mr Boyramboli, he reasserted that the fight against corruption remains high on Government's agenda. He further emphasised that the ICAC has partnered with the Ministry of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms on several initiatives to develop guidelines to uphold integrity, transparency and accountability in the public sector. He appealed for the collective efforts of public bodies to fight corruption.

Mr Driver, for his part, indicated that tackling corruption is vitally important to improving governance system while highlighting that the ICAC has been committed to this endeavour. The certification programme, he said, will therefore help improve skills and capabilities in tackling corruption while enabling officers to establish networks to share practices.

Mr Hamid spoke of the certificate as a leading tool for prevention of corruption practices. He also dwelt into embedding anti-corruption into the fabric of the organisation. During her virtual intervention, Ms Markovic highlighted the important role of the UNODC in providing technical assistance to Mauritius so as to promote integrity in the public sector.