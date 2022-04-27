Kenya: Govt Declares Monday a Public Holiday for Labour Day

27 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared Monday next week a public holiday in observance of Labour Day.

In a statement, the Interior CS stated that the full observance of the day celebrated by workers across the nation will be commemorated on that day as May 1 falls on a Sunday.

"In line with the provisions of section 2 and 4 of the Public holiday Acts (CAP 110) ,its hereby confirmed that 2nd May 2022 will be a public holiday, by dint of Labor Day falling on Sunday 1st May 2022," Matiangi stated.

This means that the long weekend will begin on Friday 29 to May 2.

Friday was also gazetted as a public holiday to accord former President Mwai Kibaki a State Funeral.

It will also be used to honor Kibaki whose funeral service is set for the same day at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Also, the government has set Tuesday as a public holiday to help mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The Idd-ul-Adha is used to mark the culmination of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims.

The Mecca pilgrimage is a mandatory religious duty for the religion's faithfuls and must be carried out at least once in one's lifetime by all adult Muslims capable physically or financially of undertaking the journey.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X