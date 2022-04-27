Kenya: Bayer East Africa Sets Aside Shs8.5 Million to Upgrade School Structures in Baringo

Nairobi — Bayer East Africa has invested Sh 8.5 million towards the renovation of school structures in Marigat, Baringo County marking a new beginning for Perkerra Primary School which was started 47 years ago.

This is part of the company's Corporate Social Engagement commitment (CSE) efforts to promote access to basic education for the poor, vulnerable and needy children.

Most of the infrastructure in the school dates back to 1975, which has over the years undermined learning activities in the school.

Anthony Maina, Head of Communications, and Bayer southeast Africa said the firm is committed to contributing to a better and safer environment for all.

"By supporting Perkerra Primary School, we are enhancing the learning environment and supporting access to quality basic education. We understand that the success of any society is deeply rooted in education and empowerment of young people and that the future of such is determined by the role the young people today," he said

In addition, the firm has installed a fence around the school to provide the pupils with the safety and comfort they need.

"I am happy to see how the renovations have been able to significantly improve the learning environment. I would encourage the pupils to do their best in their studies and more importantly to care of all that Bayer has done for them," said Laurent Pierrer, Managing Director, Bayer East Africa