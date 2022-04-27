Zimbabwean Comedian Clive Chigubu Dies

27 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Comedian Clive Chigubu has died.

He was 31.

The stand up comedian was battling with Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of cancer which had left him bedridden.

According to a family member, Chigubu died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chigubu recently detailed his battle with cancer in a local weekly and appealed for financial assistance.

Condolences have started pouring in for the entertainer.

Musician Asaph posted: "Sleep well brother #RIPCliveChigubu."

Socialite Wellence Mujuru wrote: "Two days ago I saw a story on FB about Clive Chibugu battling cancer then today I woke up to the news that he has passed on, he was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list. #RIPCliveChigubu."

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere "I'm so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon."

