Liberia: Abuse of Power - Sen. Naateeh Accuses Justice Min, SG Cephus

Gbarpolu Senator Daniel Naateeh has written the Liberian Senate complaining about the unethical behavior and abuse of power against him and others by authorities of the Ministry of Justice relative to his criminal prosecution for the alleged alteration of the Collaborating Political Parties CPP framework document.

Senator Naateeh, also National Chairman of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) along with its Political Leader Mr. Alexander Cummings and Secretary-General, Counselor Aloysius Toe have been subjected to a criminal trial and treatment undesirably in the last four months at the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice.

The trial is based on mere allegations by the All Liberian Party of Mr. Benoni Urey and the Unity Party which accused the three ANC officials of forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Senator Naateeh in his complaint to the President-Protempro of the Liberian Senate, Albert Chea noted the pattern of unethical conduct, abuse of power, and executive over-reach by officials of the Justice Ministry targeted at him and other ANC stalwarts.

Senator Naateeh made reference to Solicitor General, Cllr. Sayma Syrennius Cephus revealed, in a text message to Talk Show host Stanton Witherspoon, about a conspiracy by Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean to have him and others arrested and indicted on charges of "forgery and criminal conspiracy" leveled by Mr. Urey against the advice of the Solicitor General due to a lack of evidence.

The Solicitor General said he had advised against the trial and had "quashed" an indictment and arrest order only to be "reissued" by the Justice Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice Minister Dean, however in an April 25 press release, denied claim by the Solicitor General Cephus and instead requested him to furnish his office (the Minister) with all "proper evidence which provides the basis for the prosecution of Mr. Cummings and others," consistent with Section 22.2 of the Executive Law.

"The Minister's request comes four months after the case had commenced in Court. Ironically, contrary to the Solicitor General's claim of quashing the case for lack of proper evidence, he has ascribed unto himself the powers of the prosecutor, Judge, and juror, handing down guilty verdict and describing me and others as criminals in multiple media appearances, Senator Naateeh said in his complaint.

He said the actions of the Justice Minister and Solicitor General run counter to the underlying purpose of criminal prosecution, abuses the integrity of the judicial system, and risks plunging Liberia's struggling democracy into increased uncertainty and chaos.

The Gbarpolu Senator said the actions of the Justice Ministry officials are also malicious and intended to bring his person into public disrepute and impede the seamless discharge of his duties as Senator.

Senator Naateeh said the criminal trial gives an unsavory impression that the Government is at war with itself, and further denigrates the image of the country internationally.

He accordingly, requested that the Liberian Senate summons the two senior Justice Ministry officials to appear and explain their actions and give reasons why this body and the Liberian people should continue to repose confidence in their ability to properly and impartially discharge their functions and responsibilities.