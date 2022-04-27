Zimbabwe: Lady Cheetahs Ready for Rugby Africa Women's Sevens Cup

Ellina Mhlanga and Takudzwa Chitsiga

THE Lady Cheetahs co-captains Margaret Magwaro and Lindiwe Munerenyu have rallied the team to rise to the occasion when they compete at the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens Cup in Jammel, Tunisia, this weekend.

The games will be played on Friday and Saturday with nine countries - Senegal, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Uganda, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, South Africa and hosts Tunisia - taking part.

In a video posted on Zimbabwe Rugby Union Facebook page, the co-captains expressed satisfaction with their preparations and will also be banking on the young players such as Erika Mack, Robyn Mhembere, Samantha Chirongoma and Ropafadzo Madyah.

Magwaro said it's been a long journey since they began working towards their participation at the continental showpiece.

"So as everyone knows we have been preparing for the Africa Cup and it's in a few days' time. So, yes we have been preparing since last year, 2021, now we are in 2022.

"So it's been a long journey and we feel at this stage it is now the time to represent the country because yes we have worked for this and yes we did qualify and this is the time.

"And in the team we have a lot of young blood except for me obviously. So we are confident that the young players will help us with their energy and I think this is the future of rugby if we look at the young ones," said Magwaro.

Zimbabwe are set to take on Senegal and South Africa on the first day on Friday.

Magwaro said they are not just looking at the immediate assignment but also future assignments and they are aiming to finish in the top four at the tournament.

"Not only preparing for Africa Cup actually, preparing for the future tournaments. So as a team our goal is to come in the top four.

"We are hoping to come back with smiles if we get into the top four. Yes, we have been there before and we hope we can get back to where we were in the previous years," said Magwaro.

The Africa Cup is serving as a qualifier for both the Sevens World Cup to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from September 9 to 11 and the Commonwealth Games due to take place in Birmingham, UK, from July 29 to 31.

Only the team winning from the tournament will qualify for the Sevens World Cup. Munerenyu shared the same sentiments with her co-captain Magwaro and said they have quite a number of young players in the team.

"We have been to Maseru, Lesotho. We have been to Cape Town, so we are good to go. We are looking forward to this upcoming tournament and we plan to play with so much heart representing our country.

"So on the young blood, it's quite represented well. So that fusion it will make some tough team to beat.

"And we do thank our fellow Zimbabweans for the love and support we have been getting throughout our time in preparation for this Africa Cup," said Munerenyu.

They also expressed their gratitude to sponsors that have come on board to support them in this journey.

The Derek Chiwara-coached Lady Cheetahs side left the country late yesterday evening with the coach very confident that they will do well at the tournament which is the last round of qualifiers for both the Commonwealth Games and the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

"We are very happy and we are travelling to Tunisian not to make up the numbers but to compete. If it comes to worse, we need to finish in the top four.

"The team is the best we have had over the years and they have proved that without doubt as they have come a long way.

"We still have the nucleus of the team and we made two changes after we brought on board Ropafadzo Madyah and Erica Mark who I believe will add value to the team," said Chiwara.

Chiwara said he was happy with the preparations and hopes they will put to practice what they worked on during their preparations for the Rugby Africa Women's Sevens Cup.

"We have been camping at Allan Wilson and after we did well in Lesotho we never looked back and this being a World Cup qualifier, we need to up our game as a team.

"The team is stronger . . . We need to do what's need to be done so that we can stand up and be counted. We worked flat-out and everyone is looking forward to the tournament," added Chiwara.

The team has not changed much from the one that conquered at the Zambezi Challenge and the Rugby Africa Cup Sevens pre-qualifying competition held in Maseru, Lesotho, in February.

The Lady Cheetahs are, however, expected to face bigger and stronger teams such as South Africa, Kenya, Tunisia, Madagascar and Uganda in Tunisia this weekend.

The five automatically qualified for the tournament due to their superior ranking.

Team

Delight Mukomondo, Erika Mack, Caroline Malenga, Lindiwe Munerenyu, Chiwoniso Mabika, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Precious Marange, Precious Chirinda, Samantha Chirongoma, Robyn Mhembere, Margaret Magwaro, Ropafadzo Madyah.

Management

Head Coach: Derek Kwayedza Chiwara.

Physiotherapist: Anne Butau.

Team Manager: Vivienne Manuel.