Somalia: Senate Picks New Leadership in Mogadishu Election

26 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Senator Abdi Hashi Abdullahi has been re-elected to the Upper House of the Federal Parliament, following today's election in Mogadishu.

Abdi Hashi Abdillahi competed against Salah Ahmed Jama and Osman Abukar Dubbe.

Mr. Abdi Hashi Abdullahi received 28 votes, candidate Salah Ahmed Jama received 24 votes, while Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe received 2 votes.

Ali Shabaan Ibrahim became the first deputy speaker of the upper house. He received 28 votes, while Abdihakin Moalim Ahmed received 25 votes.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X