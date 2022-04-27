Somalia: Senate Picks New Leadership in Mogadishu Election

Senator Abdi Hashi Abdullahi has been re-elected to the Upper House of the Federal Parliament, following today's election in Mogadishu.
Abdi Hashi Abdillahi competed against Salah Ahmed Jama and Osman Abukar Dubbe.
Mr. Abdi Hashi Abdullahi received 28 votes, candidate Salah Ahmed Jama received 24 votes, while Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe received 2 votes.
Ali Shabaan Ibrahim became the first deputy speaker of the upper house. He received 28 votes, while Abdihakin Moalim Ahmed received 25 votes.