South Sudan: European Union - 'Juba Peace Agreement Signatories Are Responsible for Darfur's Protection'

Khartoum / Kereinik — A spokesperson from the European Union (EU) issued a statement concerning the West Darfur tribal conflict today. The EU statement highlighted their vehemence in insisting that the Juba Peace Agreement be respected by all its signatories.

The EU Statement:

The EU is appalled about the reports of deadly clashes between communities in West-Darfur during the past days and weeks, resulting in a high number of casualties and the destruction of health facilities.

It is time violence is put to an end and perpetrators are brought to justice.

All signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement bear a joint responsibility for the protection of civilians.

The creation and training of joint security keeping forces by the Sudanese Armed Forces and armed movements under the Juba Peace Agreement is urgently needed and needs to be expedited.

The EU stands ready to provide humanitarian aid to those in need and asks the authorities to facilitate free, safe, and unhindered access to humanitarian actors on the ground.

United Nations response

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Sudan also released a tweet today, condemning the "deteriorating situation in West Darfur".

UNHCR in Sudan tweet:

UNHCR is troubled by the deteriorating situation in West Darfur and saddened by the loss of lives and injuries. We call for an immediate end to violence, for the protection of civilians and for the safety of aid workers to be respected. UNHCR and partners stand ready to assist.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Sudan, and head of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, issued a statement deploring the "heinous killings of civilians in West Darfur", calling for "an end of violence, and "transparent investigation".

In a statement yesterday from Khartoum in response to reports of ongoing intertribal clashes in Kereinik in West Darfur, in which members of the Rapid Support Forces are accused of complicity, Perthes "deplores the heinous killings of civilians in Kereinik, as well as the attacks on health facilities.

He called for an immediate end to the violence, extends his deepest condolences to the families of those killed, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

Perthes said that the "UN reminds the authorities and armed groups of their international legal obligation to protect all civilians, and civilian infrastructure, including health facilities, schools and water systems".