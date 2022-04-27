Mozambique: British Company to Support Transport Infrastructure Development

London — The British company Mott MacDonald has announced that it will be supporting the Mozambican government's efforts to improve the country's road network and other infrastructure.

The funding for this assistance will come from the United States foreign aid agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), which will provide 4.3 million US dollars over five years as part of its "Transportation and Vertical Structures Practice in Africa" project.

According to Mott MacDonald, economic growth in Mozambique has been restricted by limited infrastructure and high transport costs. The company will work with the Mozambican government and MCC to identify projects to improve roads and logistical infrastructure, support institutional, regulatory, and legal reform and enhance the technical planning processes.

The company points out that "improved transport links will make it easier for people living in remote communities to travel to urban centres for more employment opportunities, and access essential services such as health care and education".

Mott MacDonald's Kevin Hardy declared "we are pleased to continue to support MCC and the government of Mozambique in promoting economic growth by improving rural transportation infrastructure and services in Zambezia province. We look forward to applying our technical, analytical, and managerial knowledge and experience to support MCC's work by promoting political and economic stability, strengthening the country's resilience to climate change, and reducing poverty".

Last week in Washington the Mozambican government and MCC signed a revised agreement on the Compact Development Fund (CDF) which supports the identification and design of projects. Through the signing of this agreement MCC will provide 10.75 million US dollars for the preparation of a package of aid, known as "compacts", that will benefit the whole of the country but with a geographical emphasis on the central province of Zambezia.

It is expected that this compact, "Compact II", will be signed next year. The first MCC compact, valued at 509 million US dollars, ran from 2008 to 2013.