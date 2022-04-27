Mozambique: Ressano Dry Port Will Remove 7,500 Trucks From En4 Toll Road

Maputo — The new customs terminal at Ressano Garcia, on Mozambique's busiest border with South Africa, scheduled to open in May, will remove about 7,500 heavy goods vehicles every month from the flow of traffic along the EN4 toll road connecting the two countries, thus ensuring road safety and cutting pollution.

The infrastructure, also known as a dry port, is budgeted at 3.5 million US dollars. Its opening will halve the current daily number of 500 tipper trucks which move along the motorway, reducing the long queues and gridlock on the roads connecting the border with Maputo port.

A press release issued by Mozambique's publicly owned Ports and Railway Company (CFM) cites the CFM Commercial Director, Victorino Chiteve, as stating that the dry port has been conceived to serve as an alternative solution for the transporting of minerals from South Africa to the port.

The infrastructure will also increase the volumes of bulk cargo ferried to the ports, estimated at over five million tonnes every year. There will be six daily trains from the dry port to the harbour, each one drawing 50 wagons, in bid to optimise use of the terminal.

The dry port results from a partnership between CFM and the company TLG Mozambique, which led investing in the construction of a local hub for the reception of minerals, rehabilitation of the premises for various services as well as the access to the terminal.

After his latest visit to the site, CFM Chairman Miguel Matabel said that the terminal is part of the company's Strategic Plan which envisages the maximisation of use of the Ressano Garcia-Maputo railway. He added that the company is also awaiting new locomotives and wagons to answer the sector's challenges. CFM is also expecting new railcars and carriages for passenger transport.