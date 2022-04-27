Mozambique: Zambezia Grapples With Cholera Outbreak

Maputo — At least 26 people have been admitted to Mopeia district hospital, in the central Mozambican province of Zambezia, following an outbreak of cholera, which began in March, Radio Mozambique reported on Tuesday.

The Zambezia Head Doctor, Isaias Marcos, said that the outbreak has so far caused no deaths. The health authorities in Mopeia are receiving between three and four patients every day, but they have managed to control the outbreak of acute diarrhoea and vomiting.

"Over the last two weeks, we recorded an outbreak of acute diarrhoeas in Chimuara, the main town in Mopeia, but we managed to bring the situation under control. Now we record cases across the district with an average of three to four cases a day," Marcos declared.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, the health authorities have launched a wide range of measures such as awareness drives for the communities, a close follow up of the prevention and protection moves, and compliance with hygiene practices such as hand washing, and treating water with chlorine or boiling it, before consuming it.

Zambezia, which largely has poor sanitation, recorded a significant amount of rainfall during the second half of the country's rainy season (January, February and March) which wrecked a large amount of basic infrastructure such as roads and bridges.