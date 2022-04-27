Namibia: Swallows Have Lift Off

THE Bank Windhoek Ramblers u21 Soccer tournament kicked off with a bang on Friday when Swallows beat Fortis Football Academy 6-1 in the opening match of Group A.

Swallows came out attacking and took an early lead through a cracking shot by Denzil Narib that went high into the net.

Their striker Simon Elago was in hot form and put Swallows further ahead with two sublime goals, cutting in from the left wing to score in the far corner, and then volleying in a shot just inside the box.

Fortis opened their account through Hitikua Mbetjiha shortly before half time, but any hopes of a comeback were dispelled as two goals in three minutes by Denzil Narib put Swallows 5-1 ahead.

Fortis had a few opportunities, but could not convert them, and Elago sealed an impressive win for Swallows when he stabbed in from close range to complete his hat-trick.

On Saturday, Swallows picked up their second win when they beat Kaizen Football Academy 1-0 with Brandon Khariseb scoring the solitary goal, while they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kasaona Football Academy on Sunday. Muzeu Muzeu scored for Kasaona, while Denzil Narib scored for Swallows.

Swallows now lead Group A on seven points, with Kasaona in second place on four points, after they beat Fortis 1-0 through a goal by Muzeu Muzeu.

KFA, meanwhile beat Fortis 4-0, with Victor Shimwetheleni and Riatumisa Gertze scoring two goals each, to go third on three points, while Fortis must still open their account.

Swallows have now already sealed their place in the semifinals this coming weekend, but Kasaona and KFA will battle it out for the second spot, when they meet in their final group match on Friday evening.

Group B is more clearcut, with Ramblers and Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) having already booked their semifinal spots.

They are both on six points and cannot be caught by SKW and DTS, who are both on one point.

ACFA opened their account with a 3-2 win against Ramblers on Saturday, with Kai Averia, Uri Mootu and Ronin Berndt scoring for ACFA and Filippo Micheletti and Salomo Egumbo replying for Ramblers.

On Sunday, ACFA picked up their second win, beating DTS 3-1, with Raymonzo Stern, Gregory Cloete and Stanten Engelbrecht scoring their goals, while Trevor Murangi replied for DTS.

Ramblers, meanwhile, opened their account with a 3-1 victory against DTS, with Paulus Amutenya, Vincent Pack and Filipo Micheletti scoring for Ramblers, while they thumped SKW 5-0 on Sunday to join ACFA on six points at the top of the log. Jack Parker scored two goals, and Mbakondja Pack, Salomon Negumbo and Paulus Gedeon one goal each.

SKW and DTS, meanwhile, played to a goalless draw on Saturday.

The final Group B match takes place on Friday, with ACFA taking on SKW, while the semifinals and final are scheduled for Saturday, 30 April.

Swallows striker Simon Elago, has gone to the top of the goal scorers chart with three goals, while four players are on two goals each.

They are Jack Parker, Salomon Negumba and Filipo Micheletti of Ramblers; Victor Shimwetheleni and Riatumisa Gertze of KFA; and Denzil Narib of Swallows.