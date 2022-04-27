Namibia: Van Den Bergh Off to Winning Start

MARIETJIE van den Bergh got off to a winning start at the World Bowls Indoor Championships which started in Bristol, England on Monday.

In her opening match in the women's singles category she made a fine comeback after losing the first set 11-5, to win the next two, 6-2, 1-0, to clinch the tie.

Namibia, however, lost their other two first round matches.

In the men's singles competition, Ronan Olivier lost 16-1, 7-4 to David Bolt of England, and in the Mixed Pairs category, Olivier and Van den Bergh lost 4-9, 8-4, 1-0 to Daphne Arthur-Almond and Cecil Alexander of the Falkland Islands.

On Tuesday, Namibia lost all their matches, with Van den Bergh going down 7-4, 7-3 to Sandra Baillie of Ireland, and Olivier losing 11-5, 10-4 to Mike Stepney of Scotland.

In the Mixed Pairs they lost 10-4, 5-5 to Ruby Hill and Andy Walters of England.

A total of 64 players from 29 countries are competing at the championships, which brings together the World Cup organised by World Bowls (WB) and the World Championships of the International Indoor Bowls Council under one banner.

Besides Namibia the other competing African countries are South Africa, Kenya and Botswana.

The championships continue till Friday, 29 April.