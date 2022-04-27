Kenya: Ghana Sympathises With Kenya On Death of Former President Kibaki

26 April 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday signed a book of condolence at the Kenyan High Commission in Accra to commiserate with the government and people of Kenya on the death of former President Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki.

President Akufo-Addo expressed the condolences and sympathies of the people and Government of Ghana to the Government and people of Kenya "on the sad loss of the former President of Kenya, HE Mwai Kibaki, who gave his entire life to the public service of his people and country. May his soul rest in perfect peace with God."

President Mwai Kibaki, born on 15 November 1931 passed away last Thursday, April 21, 2022. He ruled Kenyan from December 2002 to April 2013.

Until he became President, Mwai Kibaki served as the Vice President of Kenya from 1978 to 1988 under President Daniel Arap Moi.

