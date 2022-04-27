Nigeria: Train Attack - Relatives, Families of Kidnapped Passengers Write NSA, Demand Release of Victims

Relatives and families of passengers abducted by terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28 2022 and captured scores of the passengers have written the office of the National Security Adviser, demanding the release of the victims.

This is just as the terrorists released new sets of photographs of the kidnapped victims on Tuesday showing that the victims were alive.

The letter signed by Alhaji Aliyu Mahmood, Idayat Yusuf, Aminu Othma and Dr. Baabs Muhammed on behalf of the victims families was sent to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Mohammed Munguno (rtd), on April 25, 2022.

It reads: "We the families of victims of the Nigerian Railway Corporation train attack AK9 departing from Abuja on 28th of March 2022 to Rigasa Kaduna have come together on behalf of the victims that are in captivity.

"We write to express our concern that there is no representation from government to communicate with us on the status of our loved ones.

"Even though we know the information may be of confidential nature, families need to be reassured and be carried along in a safe manner to ensure their release from captivity safely.

"We humbly request your facilitation to ensure that the Federal Government is in touch with the victims' families."

In the photographs released on Tuesday, about 60 abducted persons including the elderly, women, children and a foreigner were seen seperated into groups.

One of the photo showed 23 persons, including five children (two females and three males) and 18 women.

The terrorists used clothes to block the background on the photographs as the abductees sat on a tarpaulin.

Recall that one of the victims who was released, former Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Al-Hassan had earlier told sympathisers and newsmen in Kaduna that they went through five days of trekking from the attack scene to a forest in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

"He said they moved for five days before they arrived at the terrorists' main camp somewhere in the forest around Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

"He also told us that the terrorists had medical personnel and they brought them to the camp to treat victims who got injured either from the scene of the attack or during the journey to the terrorist camp."

Recall that the terrorists bombed the rail tracks on the Abuja-Kaduna route during the attack, killing eight passengers while many others sustained injuries and an unconfirmed number were abducted.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to ensure the rescue of all those in captivity.