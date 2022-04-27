Nigeria: Atiku Inaugurate G32 Committee for Purposes of Galvanizing Delegates

The Chairman of the Atiku Support Organisation, Alh. Mohammed Atiku Abubakar has inaugurated the G 32 committee with the sole mandate of galvanizing delegates across the 36 states in Nigeria plus the FCT for the victory of Alh. Atiku Abubakar during the 28th to 29th Presidential primary election of the People's Democratic Party.

The members of the Group of 32 committee which is made up of National Directors of the Atiku Support Organization and leaders of support groups where picked from the six geopolitical zone across the country.

Speaking during the session, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar called on members of the committee to be selfless in their service as Nigeria was in a dire state and needed a man like Atiku Abubakar with a proven track record to get the country back on track.

While commending the ASO chairman, Hon Akinze Moze, who was appointed chairman of the committee and also the director of support groups in ASO, noted that the members of the committee will work round the clock to ensure that they meet their set target and goals of galvanizing over 1000 delegates for the principal.

Hon Alozie Alozie who was appointed as secretary of the committee also noted that prior to this inauguration, the support group directorate and the Atiku Support Organization in the South East was already sponsoring a few members to emerge as National and ad-hoc delegates across the zone.

The meeting reached far positive conclusion all geared towards ensuring Alh. Atiku Abubakar emerges the Presidential candidate of the PDP and eventually the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

Hon. Akinze Moze was inaugurated as the Chairman of the G 32 while Hon. Alozie Alozie (The Chief Streamer) was inaugurated as the secretary.

The Leaders of various Support group leaders under ASO who were selected as members of the committee are:

1.HON. PAUL I. YAMTA.

2.AMB. IMRANA ABDULLAHI IDRIS.

MALLAM MAHMOOD MAOHAMMED KATUN.

ELDER OTUNBA ADIGUN.

5.PRINCESS ADEKEMI ADESANYA EBODA.

HON. ABDALLAH ABDULKARARIM GAMA.

ENGR. ALABI BAYONLE.

HON. SALIFU AMEH.

PROF. PATIENCE ARDEY.

CHIEF CHIBUZOR AKUJOBI.

MRS. ROSELINE NWAFOR.

PRINCESS ORIOMA OTI.

DR. BRIGHT ANOKWURO.

ENGR. OLUDARE ATINSHOLA.

HON. ZAILANI JIMETA MUSA.

ALH. ABBA FREEDOM.

HON. JUDE JONATHAN.

MRS. DAMARIS HAGGAI.

QUEEN AISHAT SHAMAKI.

MRS. PAULINE PAUL ONUZURUIKE.

The National directors of ASO who are members of the committee are:

Hon. Murtala Ibrahim

National Director,

Contacts and Mob.

Hon. Alozie Alozie

South East Zonal Cordinator and Secretary of the committee

Hon. Michael Odoh

National Director,

Civil Society Org.

Dr. Lynne Bassey

Nat. Woman Leader

Hon. Emeka Ndubisi

Director Diaspora

Hon. Isiaka Mogaji

Dep. North Central Cord

Hon. Joy Wokocha

Woman Leader,

Diaspora.

Hon. Sanni Farindoki

Niger State Cord.

Alh. Abdulrahman

Abdulraheem

National Director,

Voter Education.

Mr. Yemi Adebowale

Dep. Director,

Entertainment

Hon. Akinze Moze,

Director, Support Groups and chairman of the committee

Hon. Eric Ekwere

Dep. Nat Director,

Print media