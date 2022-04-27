Gambia: Police Receive New Escort Vehicles

Government Vehicle Control Unit under the office of the President, recently presented two new escort vehicles to the GPF for mobile traffic escort duties. The new escort vehicles were received by the IGP Abdoulie Sanyang, at Police Headquarters in Banjul.

Speaking at the event, IGP Sanyang urges officers to judiciously use the vehicles, noting that they will go a long way in serving their intended purpose.

The presentation was witnessed by ACP Nfamara Saidybah, controller of Government vehicles at the Office of the President and other senior police officers.