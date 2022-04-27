Gambia: PDOIS to Contest London Corner Ward Seat

Modou Lamin Kujabi on Monday declared his interest to run for the upcoming Council by-elections for London Corner Ward under the People Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) party's ticket.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has scheduled the by-elections of four Wards to be conducted on May 14th 2022.

The by-elections came after the Councilor of various Wards resigned and contested the just concluded 2022 parliamentary elections.

Mr. Kujabi was born and brought up in London Corner where he had the opportunity to experience the challenges and issues of the people of the Ward, which he said is part of the key motivating factors of his coming to assist in initiating problem-solving initiatives and contributing to the immense development of the Ward.

"I had already contributed to this endeavor as pioneer of the 'Bena London Carnival', a platform that brought together all young people under one umbrella through social activities. I am currently the president of this association, and an ex-team representative of Ruhaji FC, executive member of young teachers association, just to name a few," he said.

Mr. Kujabi who is a teacher by profession, said with a depth of understanding of the challenges London Corner Ward, it will be a resounding success if given the opportunity to serve as Councilor for the Ward.

The young teacher who has now joined the political arena said his intention is to serve the interest of his people and contribute immensely to the development of his Ward and Kanifing Municipality at large.

Kujabi said the Ward he wants to represent at the Council level has been well represented and his intention is the one with good legacy of the former Councilor of the Ward.