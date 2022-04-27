Namibia: Oil Giants Arrive At Walvis Bay

27 April 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By FLORIS STEENKAMP

THE semi-submersible oil rig, the Helix, arrived at the Walvis Bay Port recently for in-water repairs and maintenance.

The arrival of the rig coincided with the arrival of the oil-drilling ship, the Ensco DS-10.

The Ensco DS-10 has pinned Namibia's latest oil discovery off the coast of Oranjemund in 2021.

The Helix is awaiting a new oil-drilling contract off the coast of West Africa.

Apart from positioning itself as an import and export hub between international markets and the markets of landlocked neighbouring countries in the Southern African Development Community, Walvis Bay is also actively promoted as a ship and oil rig repair hub.

