Botswana: Namibian Stars Invade Gaborone

SEVENTEEN-year-old Saara Shikongo is besides herself. The middle-distance track fledgling will be racing at the Gaborone International Meet in Botswana alongside her idols and compatriots Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi this weekend.

"It feels so good," she exclaimed sheepishly.

Unassuming and shy of the track, Shikongo is slowly carving out a reputation as a beast on it.

She intends to take that drive and ambition to Botswana.

"I'm going to compete in Botswana and will do my best. I'm going to get a gold medal. I'm not scared of anyone," the Grade 10 pupil from Ongwediva Secondary School said boldly.

She is placed in the B section of the World Athletics Continental Tour - bronze level competition, much-like several of her Namibian Invitational Team members.

"I'm also looking forward to qualifying [for a major competition], so I will give my best," she said.

The Gaborone International Meet provides a gateway to the African Games, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Veteran sprinter Ernst Narib, who is pencilled in for the 100m, 200m, 4x100 and 4x400 said given the limited access to race abroad, they intend to make the most of Saturday's outing.

Along with Mboma and Masilingi, Gilbert Hainuca, Mahmad Bock, Danny Geldenhuys Frieda Iithete, Dam David, Roger Haitengi and Narib are expected to compete in A category events.

"We are more than ready to perform. Quite a few of the athletes are knocking on the door to qualify for major international events. I'm certain we'll grab this opportunity with both hand," Narib said.

The invitational team consists of: Women - Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi, Johanna Ludgerus, Ane Rautenbach, Tuane Silver, Nandi Vass, Frieda Ithete, Innocentia Haingura, Saara Shikongo, Tuuliki Angala, Ndawana Haitembu and Carien Oosthuizen.

Men - Ernt Narib, Gilbert Hainuca, Onesmus Nekundi, Ivan Danny Geldenhuys, Mahmad Bock, Andre Retief, Warren Goreseb, Hatango Murere, Arno Angula, Dam David, Daniel Paulus, Simon Paulus, Sandro Diergaardt, Chenoult Coetzee, Roger Haitengi and Ryan William.