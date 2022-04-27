Zimbabwe: Rebellious Cops Resist 'Punishing' Transfers to Rural Outposts

AT least nine junior police officers have gone AWOL after are resisting transfers to rural outposts.

Confidential documents seen by NewZimbabwe.com indicate that rebellious cops the Zimbabwe Republic Police suspended the rebellious junior cops, accusing them of deliberately failing to report for duty at their new postings.

They had initially challenged their transfers at the High Court and lost their cases but are still to report at the rural stations.

Some of the members were posted to as far as Siabuwa in Binga from their current stations in Harare

"The following members were transferred through radio PN381/19 dated 01/11/19, nevertheless they decided not to report to their respective stations as they opted to drag the organisation to courts challenging the transfers," an internal memorandum seen by NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday reads.

"Members lost their case at the High Court therefore the under-listed members are directed to report to their new stations not later than May 6, 2022. Failure to comply with this directive will result in stern disciplinary action taken against defaulters."

Sources within the service told NewZimbabwe.com some of these transfers are forms of punishments for officers either considered rebellious or those who are outspoken about conditions of service.

Six of the nine officers are from Harare Central Police Statiom while three are being transferred from their postings at Warren Park and Harare Magistrates Court.

They have been transferred to Kenzamba (Mashonaland West), Lusulu (588km from Harare in rural Binga), Muzarabani, Tuli, Siabuwa, Manoti (rural Gokwe), Siakobvu, Muzokomba and Mangwe.

"These are all punishments of some sort. If you did further you will notice these people either spoke up against their superiors or acted in a manner that those at the top feel requires some sort of punishment," said the source.

"These are not the only ones, a number of officers who had been going to school and have found better employment opportunities are being punished. Some have had their lump-sums confiscated by the force in totality."

Police officers are currently getting a ZW$26 000 monthly salary each, an equivalent of US$74 on the black market and US$173 on the interbank system.