Namibia Dances Onto Podium

NAMIBIA bagged five medals at the recent Barcelona International Dance Competition in Spain.

The Dance Sport Namibia (DSN) movers won gold in four items in the dance musical category, bronze for one item in dance pedagogy, silver for two items in dance folk, silver for six items in dance hip-hop, and silver for nine items in dance contemporary.

"We won medals in all categories we entered into, and we are extremely proud of this achievement. The athletes have spent countless hours preparing for this event and we are pleased with the results," said Venancius Rukero, DSN president and secretary general.

Twelve countries from four continents competed for honours from 15 to 19 April in Barcelona, battling across 140 different choreographies and more than 14 hours of dancing. Also part of the action was Albania, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Italy, Oman, Slovakia, Sweden, Spain and United States of America.

"The competition was judged per category, thus all the dance items within a specific category counted toward the final mark for the team," Rukero said.

Additionally, the international jury presided over five special awards for best dance team, the Sissi award for dance, artistic direction, special mention of the jury, and the Barcelona dance award 2022.

"We were thrilled to win the special mention of the jury award, since there were so many excellent dance items entered into the competition. Our contemporary dance item titled 'The Lord is Coming', took the audience's breath away. It communicated a strong message of hope and truth," Rukero noted.

"Competing in international events is important for our athletes to gain more experience. We are thankful to the Lord, who gave us the talent to compete.

"We are also thankful to our parents, supporters and sponsors who enabled us to participate in this competition.

"It was an honour and privilege to represent our beautiful country abroad. We hope that this is the beginning of many more international events," said Rukero.

Pupkewitz Megatech made it possible for DSN to travel to Barcelona.