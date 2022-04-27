Ghana: Sekondi Diocese of Anglican Church Inaugurates Clinic for Tikobo Community

Tikobo Number One — The Sekondi Diocese of the Anglican Church has inaugurated an Episcopal Clinic at Tikobo Number 2 to provide enhanced health care delivery to the community.

The clinic constructed at the cost of GH¢539,000.00 has four wards, a consulting room, a laboratory, Out Patient Department (OPD), a pharmacy and accommodation for three nurses.

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Sekondi, Rt Rev. Alexander Kobina Asmah, said the church must not only concentrate on the spiritual needs of the people, but must consider the health aspect as also very important.

He said as part of the church's corporate social responsibility, the Episcopal Clinic had been put up to cater for the health needs of the communities around Tikobo Number One.

The Bishop appealed to the government, philanthropists and other benevolent people to help the clinic acquire motor bikes to reach out to those very far from the clinic where vehicles could not get there.

He said nurses posted to the facility must develop the character of the Mother of Nursing, Florence Nightingale, who worked hard to keep patients smiling always.

Rt. Rev. Asmah said the church would work hard to make sure the facility was well patronised such that it would be upgraded to a hospital.

He said as at now the facility would be working on cash and carry basis, adding "we will fast track the inclusion of the facility on the National Health Insurance Scheme so as to help the people".

He said in view of referrals, an ambulance with registration number WR-956-20 had been added to the clinic for cases the staff could not handle.

The Chief of Tikobo Number One, Nana Arvo Nwiah V, expressed his gladness to the inauguration of the Episcopal Clinic.

He said his community was a farming community surrounded by many settler farmers in smaller communities, and the health of the people was very crucial to be able to work on their farms and travelling long distances to attend health facilities was not in the interest of the people.

Nana Nwiah mentioned some of the settler communities as Ohiamagyin, Bankyeabo, Forest Junction, Nana Arvo Nwiah, Nvelenu Bewia, Saminye, and Mbem , whose farmers would patronise the new health facility because of proximity.

He appealed to the incoming staff to have a cordial way of receiving the patients, because good reception would constitute about 70 per cent of the treatment so the first approach must give the patient some reliefs.

The Municipal Director of Health Service at Jomoro, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Tamakloe, said In-service training would be carried out for the staff on report writing and other important topics.

He appealed to the community members to walk into the facility to always check their blood pressure which was important to human health.