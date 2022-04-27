Zimbabwe: Teachers Approach Mthuli Ncube For Salary Review

In a letter dated 25 April 2022, ARTUZ called on the Minister to treat the issue as a matter of urgency failure of which will render the second term a flop.

"The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe engaged with its members across the country with a special focus on the increase in the cost of living compared to the current salaries. We have then resolved to bring to your attention that the situation has now degenerated as teachers are now living in abject poverty.

"We therefore advise you to treat the salary increment of Teachers as a matter of urgency. Failure to address the raised issue will leave us with no option than to escalate our living wage struggle to another level," wrote ARTUZ

The teachers also requested a meeting with Treasury after they failed to receive school fees for their children as promised by the Government.

"On the 21st of March 2022 the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe wrote a letter top your Ministry requesting for funds from the treasury for 141 000 teachers at 60 000 RTGS each. This was after the ministry announced that it will pay fees for teacher's children, a maximum of three biological children at a maximum of 20 000 RTGS per term.

"We acknowledge your response on 7 April 2022 in which you cited that the Public Service Commission and the Primary and Secondary Education have already started the process of gathering information on eligible members to benefit from the payment of school fees. Two weeks later the money has not yet been deposited in the accounts yet the payments were supposed to be made during 1st term and 2nd term is fast approaching. We therefore request for a meeting with your ministry to address the issue and agree on the payment modalities," ARTUZ said.

Last month the Government pledged to pay school fees for children of teachers with a maximum of three children per teacher getting $20 000 each, per term.

The pledge was made during a National Joint Negotiation Committee (NJNC) meeting after teachers went on strike citing incapacitation.