Zimbabwe: UN Rep Calls for Sanctions Removal

Nqobile Tshili — The United Nations (UN) has called for the removal of illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe saying the country needs to be given a chance to effectively achieve sustainable development goals so as to leave no one behind.

The UN in conjunction with Government yesterday belatedly commemorated International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace in Bulawayo.

The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which falls on April 24 annually, was set aside to promote global peace among countries.

According to the UN, about 2 billion people live in conflict affected nations worldwide.

Vulnerable and marginalised groups are among the most affected by conflicts while the cost of living continues to rise due to failure to resolve problems amicably.

Speaking during the commemorations, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator Mr Edward Kallon said illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are a product of failed multilateralism and are hurting ordinary people.

"My position is very clear; Zimbabwe needs to reproduce itself and it can only do that if the sanctions regime is lifted. It is so critical that the scourge around the people of Zimbabwe be removed because what I have learnt since I arrived here is that sanctions are impacting heavily on the ordinary Zimbabweans.

"If Zimbabwe is allowed to reproduce itself, it can collect all the taxes it requires, it can pay all its arrears.

"I also call on the Government of Zimbabwe to create fair playing ground and quality civic participation, address issues of human rights concerns, create a platform to finding solutions to this long, long problem of sanctions in this country," said Mr Kallon.

He said when he presented his credentials to President Mnangagwa in March this year, he called for more dialogue.

"Here in Zimbabwe, the UN supports one of the national priorities through the 2022-2026 Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Cooperation that all people in the country, especially the most vulnerable and marginalised, benefit from more accountable institutions and systems for rule of law, human rights, and access to justice.

"This a building block for sustainable peace," Mr Kallon.

He said regional bodies such as Sadc, African Union and European Union among others should play an important role in promoting multilateralism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Addressing journalists during the same platform, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said multilateralism calls for countries to come up with peaceful solutions when conflicts emerge.

"I think (multilateralism) that is key considering what is happening internationally right now, which is that we have the world facing one of the biggest challenges since the Second War.

"I believe one of the reasons why we are facing what we are facing as a world is because of unilateralism and hegemony," said Mr Mangwana.

Unilateralism and hegemony speaks to only a few countries wanting to exercise undue influence especially on the affairs of other countries.

He said sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are a product of not observing multilateral systems by some of the so called global super powers.

Mr Mangwana also expressed concern that some global institutions which are expected to promote multilateralism were making the playing field uneven.

"That is wrong peace if you want to promote global peace, if we want to live in a world which we desire, a world which faces and confronts humanitarian challenges and other human challenges, then use the system that is in place and that is the multilateral system," said Mr Mangwana.

"As we work towards promoting this multilateral system we hope the media, we know that some of the facets of it do not work as they should because in that multi-layered multilateral system we have institutions like International Money Fund, the World Bank, are they working fairly, do they promote justice even among nations? Is Zimbabwe treated fairly in that multilateral system."