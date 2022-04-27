Namibia: Murder Accused Withdraws Bail Application

One of three people, currently on trial for the murder of renowned stock theft investigator Wilfred 'Major' Kazeurua in Gobabis in 2012, has withdrawn his bail application in the High Court.

Stockley Kauejao (48), through his lawyer Salomon Kanyemba, yesterday informed the court of their intent to withdraw the bail application he had launched with the court.

"It is my instructions to withdraw the matter while we wait for ruling in the recusal application before judge Siboleka," explained Kanyemba.

Consequently, judge Kobus Miller struck the matter from the court's roll.

Kauejao launched a bail application after judge Alfred Siboleka cancelled his N$15 0000 bail last year.

Siboleka felt Kauejao is the reason for the various delays the trial has suffered since its start in 2015 due to the several applications, and the hire and fire of lawyers.

Furthermore, the State already closed its case in 2018.

The matter has been coming since January 2015, and has been besieged by several delays since its inception, including bail applications and appeals by Kauejao's co-accused Muvare Kaporo and Mathew Kakurarume.

The group is on trial on charges of murder, stock theft and defeating or attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice - charges they have all denied.

The fourth accused, Afas Kamutjemo, is only charged with counts of stock theft and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The State is alleging the accused conspired to kill Kazeurua to prevent him from tracing cattle they had stolen.

The group had allegedly stolen 15 head of cattle from a farm in the Gobabis area earlier in December 2012.

Kaporo and Kakururume allegedly ambushed him and killed him by strangling him and throwing sand in his mouth to prevent him from breathing.

This allegedly happened on 28 December 2012.

Kazeurua's vehicle was set on fire after he had been killed, and his body was burnt and buried.

The partly burned body of Kazeurua was found in an Aardvark burrow on 7 January 2013 after he had been reported missing days earlier.