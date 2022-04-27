Namibia: Nictus Opens Branch in Walvis Bay

Namibia's largest and independent furniture retailer Nictus Furnishers recently opened doors to its second-largest showroom in Walvis Bay.

The new store is located on Theo Ben Gurirab street, and it was officially opened for business on 21 April 2022.

The event was attended by the town's mayor and players in the furniture industry from Namibia and South Africa.

Nictus' managing director Francois Wahl shared the company's excitement in expanding product offerings in the coastal town and creating new jobs for the locals.

"With this expansion, we have been able to double our staff complement by creating 16 additional jobs, which is a big win, especially in the current economy. We are very excited to be able to bring more variety for our customers at the coast, and we look forward to continued growth" he said.

In pursuit of variety, the branch will stock even more brands with an expanded range in addition to existing popular brands like Samsung, Hisense and Defy.

New brands that will be sold at the store include Bosch and Smeg, a kitchen product range and an array of small appliances.

In addition to a bigger Walvis Bay branch, the event also featured the unveiling of a Nictus concept store, Bedding Boutique, making it the second Sealy specialist sleep centre under the Nictus umbrella in the coastal area.

The Bedding Boutique in Walvis Bay will include all La-Z-Boy products, including recliners, incliners, couches, lounge suites and daybeds - all geared towards serving those who value comfort in both the bedroom and the living room.

Nictus Furnishers Namibia currently has five branches across Namibia, including Tsumeb and Ongwediva, with its flagship store, the biggest, located in the capital city, Windhoek.