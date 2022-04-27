Nigeria: AIB Releases Preliminary Reports On Four Aircraft Serious Incidents, Accident

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB-N, yesterday released four preliminary reports on serious incidents and accident involving aircraft owned and operated by United Nigeria Airlines Limited, Max Air, Air Peace and the Nigerian Police Air Wing.

AIB General Manager, Public Affairs, Mr Tunji Oketunbi who disclosed the release of the reports said they are the Preliminary report on the Serious Incident involving the United Nigeria Airlines Embraer 145LR aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BWW, which was climbing out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria when a serious incident occurred at about 4,000 feet on 17th November, 2021.

The second Preliminary report is on the Serious Incident involving Max Air Boeing 737-300 aircraft, which was parked at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with nationality and registration marks 5N-DAB and was involved in an on-ground collision with Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc (SAHCO) lavatory service truck with fleet number 9/5 on 21st November, 2021.

The third Preliminary report is on serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ, which occurred after take-off from Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Nigeria enroute Lagos on 22nd November, 2021.

The final preliminary report released is on an accident involving a Bell 429 helicopter owned and operated by Nigeria Police Air Wing with Nationality and Registration marks 5N-MDA, which occurred at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi, Nigeria on 26th January, 2022.

The reports are already on the Bureau's website (www.aib.gov.ng).

According to Oketunbi, the "Preliminary reports are not the final reports as they only contain details of the initial facts, discussions and findings surrounding the occurrences; which include information gathered from witness statements, flight recorders, Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) Data, Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) data, and preliminary inspection of the accident sites and the wreckages."

"Therefore, investigations on these serious incidents and accident are still ongoing and final reports will be released at the conclusions of the respective investigations," the AIB Spokesman said.