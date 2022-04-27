Malawi: UTM Party Supporters Absent in Welcoming Chakwera in the North

27 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday stormed the northern region in style as he received a thunderous welcome from Tonse Alliance supporters at Mzuzu airport but UTM supporters were absent.

Mzuzu was decorated in Tonse Alliance parties colours as Chakwera entered the city but conspicuously absent among them were UTM clothes and flags.

But UTM spokesperson, Frank Mwenefumbo, is playing down the development blaming it all on those who were decorating.

He claimed some UTM followers were among those who welcomed Chakwera.

President Chakwera is in the Northern region for a number of engagements among them crop inspection, installation of Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in Rumphi and commemoration of labour day in Mzuzu 1st May.

As he entered Mzuzu, Chakwera's motorcade was met by crowds in MCP and Alliance for Democracy colours including flags.

