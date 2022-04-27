Zimbabwe: Comedian Chigubhu Dies

27 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Bongani Ndlovu and Mthabisi Tshuma

Award-winning comedian Clive Chigubhu has died.

Chigubhu's uncle Prince Mboweni confirmed the artiste's death saying it was a sad moment for the family.

"Its a sad period for our family as we mourn the passing of Clive Chigubhu who passed away at home this morning around 5am."

Chigubhu had been ill for some time and friends, colleagues and well-wishers were in the process of trying to get him medication after learning of his illness this week.

He had been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma, which had left him bedridden and unable to talk.

Mboweni said Chigubhu had received treatment on Monday.

"He had just come from the doctor on Monday and had started his treatment," said Mboweni.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X