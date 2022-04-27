Nigeria: Dogara Won't Succumb to Blackmail, to Appeal Judgement - Group

A group, Dogara Progressive Movement For Sustainable Leadership has disclosed that the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara was not deterred by attempts to tarnish his hard-earned image and political career built over the years.

Speaking after a meeting on Tuesday, leader of the group, Muhammad Nuruddeen said, Dogara has provided and is still providing a good representation to the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

According to the group, while it was not oblivious of the judgment delivered by an Abuja Federal High Court, it was confident that the former speaker would overcome the plot by his political detractors.

It added that Dogara had already set things in place to appeal the judgment.