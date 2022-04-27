Nigeria: Dogara Won't Succumb to Blackmail, to Appeal Judgement - Group

27 April 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

A group, Dogara Progressive Movement For Sustainable Leadership has disclosed that the former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara was not deterred by attempts to tarnish his hard-earned image and political career built over the years.

Speaking after a meeting on Tuesday, leader of the group, Muhammad Nuruddeen said, Dogara has provided and is still providing a good representation to the people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State.

According to the group, while it was not oblivious of the judgment delivered by an Abuja Federal High Court, it was confident that the former speaker would overcome the plot by his political detractors.

It added that Dogara had already set things in place to appeal the judgment.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X