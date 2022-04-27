Nigeria: 2023 - Gov Lalong , Enang Pick APC Nomination Forms

While Mr Lalong picked the form for Senate, Mr Enang purchase the form to contest the Akwa-Ibom governorship election.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has picked the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest for the Plateau South Senatorial District seat.

Yusuf Gagdi, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, picked the forms on behalf of Mr Lalong, at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Lalong, who is rounding off his second term as governor, will probably take over the district from Nora Dadu'ut, who was elected in 2020 following the death of Ignatius Longjan.

Ms Dadu'ut is the first female senator from Plateau State and one of the eight female members of the upper legislative chamber.

Mr Lalong was the Speaker of the State House of Assembly on the platform of the PDP.

He defected to the APC where he contested and won the governorship election in 2015.

Governors moving to the Senate at the end of their tenure has become a trend since 2007.

There are about 17 governors in the current assembly and more governors are expected to seek election to the Senate in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ita Enang, the Senior Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta, also bought the forms for Akwa-Ibom governorship race.

Mr Enang was at the party secretariat to buy the form on Tuesday.

He had earlier announced on Twitter that he paid the required N50 million for the nomination and expression of interests form.

Mr Enang was a member of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2011 when he moved to the Senate where he spent four years from 2011 to 2015, all on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was appointed as Senior Special Assistant to President on National Assembly (Senate) from 2015-2019 after he defected to the APC.

Mr Enang will have to contend with the division in the Akwa-Ibom state chapter, where there is an ongoing supremacy battle between ex-governor Godswill Akpabio and former Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe.

In October last year, two parallel executives emerged from two congresses conducted by the party in the state.

There are two executives, one headed by Austin Ekanem and loyal to Mr Akpanudoedehe and the other led by Stephen Ntukekpo is loyal to Mr Akpabio.

They have engaged in serious legal tussles to determine which controls the party in the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

This newspaper reported how the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, flouted a court order by swearing in Mr Ntukekpo as the chairman of the party in the state.

Speaking at the presentation of the forms, National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, said the party is not hoarding forms and will give every aspirant a level playing field.

Messrs Lalong and Enang became the first to purchase the nomination and expression of interest forms of the APC for the 2023 elections.

The party started selling the forms on April 26 though it was initially scheduled for April 23.

The APC NEC at its recent meeting fixed the cost of the governorship nomination forms at N50 million while that of the Senatorial seat was pegged at N20 million.