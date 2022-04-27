Kenya: ODM Warns Members Against Conmen Issuing Nomination Certificates at a Fee

27 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODMI) Party has warned its members against falling prey to conmen who are posing as party agents purporting to issue nomination certificates at a fee.

The party's National Election Board (NEB) Chairperson Catherine Mumma has asked members to be wary of the fraudsters underscoring that no fee is levied on the issuance of the nomination certificate.

She asked the candidates who were duly elected during the primaries and are yet to be issued with the certificates to report such fraudsters for actions.

According to Mumma, the National Elections Board is preparing the certificates by County and will deliver them to the County representatives who in turn will deliver them to the candidates.

.

