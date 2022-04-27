Zimbabwe: Two Robbers Shot and Killed

TWO suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang that has been terrorising residents in Kadoma, Chegutu and Norton were shot and killed after they attempted to attack police officers with machetes during their arrest yesterday.

The two died upon admission at Kadoma Hospital due to injuries sustained during the shootout.

Police have since arrested the third suspect while five others are still at large.

Investigations revealed that the trio who were using a Nissan Caravan vehicle had committed an armed robbery case at Innez Mine in Kadoma on Monday while in the company of their five accomplices before they were intercepted by the police crack team yesterday.

They were then waived to stop but they tried to attack the police with machetes resulting in two of them being shot and seriously injured.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

"The ZRP confirms a shooting incident which occurred at James area, Patchway, Kadoma yesterday at about 0800 hours between police detectives and eight armed robbery suspects. Following a robbery incident which occurred at Innez Mine, Kadoma on April 25, 2022 at 2300 hours, the police crack team on armed robbery intercepted the suspect's Nissan Caravan vehicle (AFH6988) which was used during the robbery and flagged it stop.

"The suspects tried to attack police officers with machetes and a shootout ensued resulting in the arrest of three suspects. Two of the suspects later died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital due to the injuries sustained during the shootout. The gang is linked to a series of armed robbery cases which occurred in Kadoma, Norton and Chegutu," he said.

Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an increase in violent crimes countrywide and have since deployed CID crack teams to track down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities.