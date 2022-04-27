Zimbabwe: Two Robbers Shot and Killed

27 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

TWO suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang that has been terrorising residents in Kadoma, Chegutu and Norton were shot and killed after they attempted to attack police officers with machetes during their arrest yesterday.

The two died upon admission at Kadoma Hospital due to injuries sustained during the shootout.

Police have since arrested the third suspect while five others are still at large.

Investigations revealed that the trio who were using a Nissan Caravan vehicle had committed an armed robbery case at Innez Mine in Kadoma on Monday while in the company of their five accomplices before they were intercepted by the police crack team yesterday.

They were then waived to stop but they tried to attack the police with machetes resulting in two of them being shot and seriously injured.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

"The ZRP confirms a shooting incident which occurred at James area, Patchway, Kadoma yesterday at about 0800 hours between police detectives and eight armed robbery suspects. Following a robbery incident which occurred at Innez Mine, Kadoma on April 25, 2022 at 2300 hours, the police crack team on armed robbery intercepted the suspect's Nissan Caravan vehicle (AFH6988) which was used during the robbery and flagged it stop.

"The suspects tried to attack police officers with machetes and a shootout ensued resulting in the arrest of three suspects. Two of the suspects later died upon admission at Kadoma General Hospital due to the injuries sustained during the shootout. The gang is linked to a series of armed robbery cases which occurred in Kadoma, Norton and Chegutu," he said.

Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an increase in violent crimes countrywide and have since deployed CID crack teams to track down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X