Namibia: Digital Vaccine Certificate Goes Live

27 April 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The government has instituted electronic, digitally verifiable Covid-19 laboratory test results and vaccine certificates that would facilitate smoother and hassle-free travel.

The health ministry's executive director Ben Nangombe yesterday said the government has partnered with the African Union and the Pana Bios Consortium to introduce trusted travel and trusted vaccines technology platforms. He explained that the new technological innovation provides for the issuance of secure, tamper-proof and digitally verifiable test results and vaccine certificates.

Following weeks of trouble-shooting and pressure testing, Nangombe said the ministry has customised the system for the country and is now in a position to issue, authenticate and verify travellers' Covid-19 vaccine certificates.

"Travellers can enjoy the comfort and convenience of generating their authentic Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates online," he added. He said this notice serves to inform that from 26 April 2022, the Trusted Vaccines platform is available to generate Covid-19 digital vaccination certificates for persons who are fully vaccinated.

"For a Digital Vaccination Certificate with a QR Code to be issued, the platform is equipped with a 'self-upload' functionality, enabling individuals to upload information and images of their vaccination cards and passports/travel documents for authentication," he continued.

Nangombe said the ministry supports ongoing engagements to establish full interoperability between the trusted vaccines' framework and the European Union (EU) Digital Covid-19 ID certification trust gateways.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X