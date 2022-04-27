Zimbabwe: Head-On Collision Leaves Five Dead

27 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Five people were burnt beyond recognition after the two vehicles they were travelling in were involved in a head-on collision at the 35km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road yesterday.

Police said a Toyota Mark X travelling towards Masvingo collided with a Toyota Corolla which was coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota Mark X is reported to have tried to overtake a Honda Fit which he hit from behind resulting in the vehicle encroaching into the opposite lane before being involved in a head-on collision with the Toyota Corolla.

Two people who were in the Toyota Mark X and three in the Toyota Corolla were all burnt beyond recognition after the cars burst into flames.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred between 3pm and 4pm.

He attributed the accident to an overtaking error.

