Togo: Pres. Weah Extols Togo

27 April 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Togo on the occasion commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary on April 27, 2022 of that country.

In the message to President Foure Gnassingbe, President of the Republic of Togo, President George Manneh Weah, expressed heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Togo, following the observance of the 62nd anniversary of that country's independence.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian President also hoped that as Liberians join their Togolese counterparts in celebrating this historic occasion, the bonds of friendship and cooperation subsisting between both countries and peoples will continue to be strengthened in furtherance of the principles of ECOWAS and the African Union.

