Sierra Leone Celebrates 61st Independence

President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the Government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, on the auspicious occasion commemorating the 61st independence anniversary on April 27, 2022 of that West African country.

In the message to his Sierra Leonean counterpart, President Julius Maada Bio, President Weah, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in his own name extended warmest congratulations and sincere best wishes to the Government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone as they commemorate this historic occasion.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader expressed confidence that as Liberians join the Government and People of Sierra Leone to celebrate this historic milestone the relations between Liberia and Sierra Leone will be further strengthened in the interest of promoting peace and security in the Mano River Union Basin, the ECOWAS region and the African continent as a whole.

President Weah then extended best wishes for President Julius Maada Bio's personal well-being and for the people of Sierra Leone, prosperous and happy years ahead.