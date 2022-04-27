South Africa Observes 28th Freedom Day

President George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and People of the Republic of South Africa on the occasion commemorating the 28th Anniversary of Freedom Day on April 27, 2022 of that country.

In the message to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, President George Mannah Weah on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia extended the warmest congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of South Africa as they commemorate this historic milestone.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian leader also expressed confidence that as Liberia joins South Africa in commemorating this great milestone, the spirit and ideals that inspired the people of South Africa to reject servitude and followed the path of freedom and justice will continue to propel the future of South Africa.

President George Manneh Weah then hoped that the cordial relations subsisting between both countries will be further strengthened.

He, at the same time, prayed that the Almighty God will endow President Ramaphosa with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his people to greater prosperity.