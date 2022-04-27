Ghana: Betpawa Big Winner Gyasi Brings Clean Water to His Community

27 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

It wasn't just Gyasi who won BIG on betPawa but his whole community after he used an extra prize from the betting company to drill a borehole.

The Central Region resident bet GH¢3 and won GH¢16,052.62, helped by a 20% betPawa Win Bonus.

betPawa's new Win BIG, Give Back initiative saw them hand him another GH¢16,052.62 to dedicate to any local cause.

Gyasi knew what to do, saying: "There is a water problem in my community and I would like to get good drinking water by drilling a borehole for them. Water is life and getting good water for people will be a great achievement for me.

"With this support from betPawa, they will have a better life and be free from getting ill all the time because of bad water. Water is a basic necessity and people need it to survive.

"It is a privilege to get a chance to give back. It will remain as a blueprint for years to come and community members will still remember what we did for them."

