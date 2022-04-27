Ghana: Kotoko Eye 8-Game Winning Streak

Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum has called on Asante Kotoko fans to keep faith with the team despite the recent downward spiral.

Kotoko have gone through some difficult paths including Sunday's second successive defeat; a 3-1 loss to Legon Cities at the Baba Yara Stadium in a match week 26 fixture.

That came right after a 2-1 defeat to Real Tamale United (RTU) at Tamale.

Basking on an enviable home record whose only setback was a 1-0 defeat to King Faisal in a derby clash in the first round, the 'Porcupine Warriors' were keen on extending their home dominance.

However, Cities coach Maxwell Konadu, a two-time ex-gaffer of Asante Kotoko proved the superior tactician masterminding a deserved win over his former side with a brace from forward Hans Kwofie preceded by Michel Otoo opening the scoring from the penalty spot.

Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu pulled a goal back with Cities two goals up, offering a false hope of the home side rallying a comeback.

"They (fans) should still believe in the team; they have played well this season and the recent defeats shouldn't dampen their belief in the team.

"It is rather at this crucial time that they must encourage us to bounce back.

"If you stay away from the team or hurl unpleasant words towards the players, that won't be helpful at this time", Nartey Ogum remarked in the post-match interview.

He said focus will be shifted quickly to the eight remaining games as Kotoko's lead was shrunk to sevenwith Bechem United in hot pursuit.