Ghana: V/R Jiu Jitsu Assoc. Holds Maiden Seminar, Championship

The Volta regional branch of the Jiu Jitsu Association on Monday (April 18) held its maiden seminar and beach championship at the Ocean Hotel.

It attracted 27 participants for the seminar and 32 athletes for the maiden Jiu Jitsu championship that was geared at promoting the sport in the region.

Athletes competed in four categories consisting of 10-12 years, 14-15 years, featherweight and the lightweight divisions.

At the end, Kelvin Drove won in the 10-12 years event and was followed by Pius Agbeko second position just as Yao Ezekiel triumphed in the 12-14 years category and was followed in second position by Solomon Akpavor.

In the featherweight division, Junior Essah emerged the winner after a spirited display and was followed by Frank Essah in second position and Desmond Ahatsi in third position.

Chris B. Vincent overcame a stern challenge in the lightweight division to emerge the winner as Henry Awala and Richief Anane followed in the first and second runner-ups positions, respectively.

Speaking after the event, the Regional Head Coach, Mr. Paul Johnson Awa, expressed satisfaction about the performance exhibited by the athletes.

He said the commitment and dedication seen from the athletes was a clear indication that the Volta region would be a force to reckon with as far as the sport was concerned.

In his view, subsequent tournament to be spread to other areas of the region would unearth more talents and urged parents to allow their wards to partake in the new discipline.

The event was supported by 37 Spot, Oceans Hotel, Rocky Hill Hotel, Elyse Karate Academy, Stretford Martial Arts, MGT LEE, DMPO, BJwise Electronics, FITRIP and Hurricane Herbent.