Gambia: Survey Reveals Speeding As Main Causes of Road Accidents

The General Transport Union of The Gambia (GTU), after a recently conducted survey, revealed that speeding by drivers is the main cause of the rampant road accidents that the country.

"The General Transport Union of the Gambia is concerned by the spate of road traffic accidents in the country, which has claimed many innocent and young lives," says the statement from the Union.

According to the statement, "as the main umbrella transport body in The Gambia, the GTU calls on all road users, be it the drivers, pedestrians, riders and roadside residents to be mindful and be responsible when on the road so that accidents can be averted."

The statement points out that "a driver who is speeding at 100 miles is not only posing a threat to his life but those he carries in the vehicle as well. Thus, there is a great need to avoid dangerous driving."

The statement further indicated that in residential areas, drivers need not to drive more than 25 km per hour.

"We are urging all and sundry to respect traffic laws and all chef-de -garages are urged to advocate for defensive driving so as to minimise the spate of accidents on our highways as the life you save could be your own," the statement concludes.