Gambia: Barrow Is Encouraging Controversy At National Assembly - Says Alhagie Darboe

The National Assembly Member for Brikama North has said that president Adama Barrow is encouraging controversy at the National Assembly after he nominating Fabakary Tombong Jatta and Seedy Njie, as speaker and deputy speaker respectively of the National Assembly.

Alhagie S. Darboe, who was speaking in an interview with The Point, recently regarding the nomination of the speaker and deputy speaker at the parliament, indicated that Fabakary Tombong Jatta and Seedy SK Njie were in the centre of controversy during former president Yahya Jammeh's imposed state of public emergency across the country.

The Brikama lawmaker noted that they were in for the best interest of Jammeh, who lost the presidential election in 2016, to then coalition candidate president, Adama Barrow and not for the best interest of the country.

"My reason to come with a motion to nominate another person different from him (FTJ) is because even in his party (APRC) there is a controversy which is not still solve and I did not want this august body to fall into the same direction." he said.

Darboe acknowledged that members having a draftsman within the National Assembly to help in terms of Private Member Bills, is a big improvement for the National Assembly.

The National Assembly Service Act, he added, provides semi-autonomy to members in order to execute their functions effectively for the best interest of the country.

He thus thanked people of Brikama North for their trust and confidence in reelecting him to represent them at the parliament for another 5 years.