Gambia: SSHFC Offers Eid Gifts to Bedridden Patients

The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 offered Eid (Muslim feast) gifts to bedridden pensioners from various communities.

The event witnessed the distribution of substantial food aid items such as bags of rice, sugar, onions, vegetable oil and tins of tomato paste.

Ansumana Touray - deputy manager for SSHFC at the event described the distribution as timely and very important in supporting their bedridden pensioners during the holy month of Ramadan, saying this would help them address the food challenges.

Fabuka Njaay, director of Corporate Affairs of SSHFC, stated that the holy month of Ramadan reminds them of the need to share and appreciate the abundance nature has to offer, adding it is within their Corporate Social Responsibility policy to support a charitable cause.

He added that the offering value for members is central to the corporation's strategic objectives. For example, he continued, in January of this year, the corporation increased monthly pensions resulting in over ninety percent (90%) of pensioners having their monthly pensions increased by 65%. To attain this, he said the corporation had further increased total annual pensions disbursement from D88 million to D128 million, or by 69%.

According to Njaay, the corporation continues to support stakeholders and community-led initiatives, saying the corporation also has adopted wards in all the major hospitals across the country and they have over the years supported the health sector by donating various equipment to those hospitals. In 2021, he stated the corporation donated D1.7 million worth of equipment to Ndemban Clinic.

"The corporation wishes to assure all pensioners that with support of the SSHFC Board, our strategic priorities are aligned with the needs and requirements of all members," he assured.

For his part, Alhagie Alieu Faal, Pensioners' representative described the gesture as a great joy for the pensioners, saying they (pensioners) had no other words but to thank SSHFC for the noble support.

"We have witnessed the tremendous support the corporation is giving to its pensioners. We pray for the smooth partnership between the SSHFC and its pensioners to continue and be more successful. We were given bonuses when things were tougher in an era of COVID-19. Three months later, our allowances were increased by SSHFC," he disclosed.

Faal assured that they would be behind the corporation in working hand-in-hand to ensure that the institution goes to the highest level.