Gambia: Widow, Husband's Children's Fracas Reaches Court

Mariama Camara, a widow, who had a family issue with her late husband's children, was earlier arraigned before Magistrate Tamara Chaw of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court and charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Gibba had called her witnesses who testified against the accused. At the end of the case of the prosecution, the accused was called to enter her defence.

Testifying before the court, she stated that she lives at Manjai. She posited that she married the father of the complainant, Siray Camara, for more than twenty years. She further revealed that her husband fell ill and was admitted at the Francis Small Teaching Hospital. She asserted that she was with her husband at the hospital, assisting him. According to her, her husband later died.

She testified that she never had peace with the complainant and her brothers. She averred that the complainant and her brothers told her that they would take their mother out of the compound to avoid the accused beating her.

"I had been married to their father for over twenty years. My late husband took me from Cassamance and brought me to The Gambia. But after his death, her children brought me to the Cadi's Court. They were told by the Cadi that their case was in relation to inheritance," she told the court.

At this juncture, the case was adjourned to the 9th May, 2022, for the accused to continue her testimony.