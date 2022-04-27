Gambia: Jam City, Tallinding Utd Clutch Triumphs in 2nd Division

Jam City and Tallinding United on Monday clasped victories in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after defeating Red Hawks and Water Side FC in their week-18 matches.

The Jambanjelly based-team thrashed Red Hawks 3-1 at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to climb to 15th place on the country's Second Tier table with 18 points.

Red Hawks dropped to bottom-place on the Second Division League table with 16 points after losing to Jam City.

Tallinding United defeated Water Side FC 2-1 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to top the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League table with 33 points.

Water Side FC dropped to second-place from bottom on the Second Tier table with 16 points after losing to Tallinding United.